Soon you will be able to play GoldenEye 007 in widescreen at 240fps

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A native fan port of the N64 classic GoldenEye 007 is nearing completion.

This is the latest in a series of native recompilations using new tools to speed up the process.

Previous ports include Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, and Star Fox 64.

One of the most exciting developments of the past few years for retro gamers is the proliferation of recompilation projects. These go far beyond what’s possible with emulation, resulting in code that runs natively on modern hardware. The latest project to make a huge leap in progress is GoldenRecomp, a recompilation of the classic N64 game GoldenEye 007, and it looks like it won’t be long before a public build is available.

The project is a collaboration between KholdFuzion and SonicDcer, and it’s now capable of launching into the game with full sound and controls working. It’s also running in widescreen at nearly 240fps, which is impossible via notoriously finicky N64 emulation. Check out the video below to see the results.

The GitHub project still lists it as a work in progress, and SonicDcer notes that there’s still a lot of work to be done. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he is a member of the ZeldaRET group, which was behind the recomps of Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask. He also played a role in the native port of Star Fox 64 from late last year, and he’s a member of Harbour Masters, of Ship of Harkinian fame.

Despite the progress, there’s no official release date or public build available as of yet. You can compile the code yourself from the official GitHub, but note that you will also need a working ROM of GoldenEye 007 for it to work. The recompilation pulls all copyrighted assets from (legally acquired) ROMs, sidestepping the legal problems that have plagued emulation projects for years.

Recently, the tool to speed up N64 recompilation received a huge upgrade, hopefully leading to more projects like this one.

