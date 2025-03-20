Gmail search is getting smarter so you can find emails faster

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Gmail’s search now prioritizes the most relevant emails based on recency and frequently clicked messages, etc., instead of just showing results in chronological order.

A new toggle lets users switch between “most relevant” and “most recent” search results for more control over how they find emails.

The update is rolling out globally to personal Google account users on the web and the Gmail app, with business accounts set to get it later.

Google is rolling out a new AI-powered search upgrade for Gmail, aimed at making it easier for users to find the emails they need more quickly. The update introduces a “most relevant” search results feature, which prioritizes results based on factors like recency, frequently clicked emails, and common contacts. This marks a shift from Gmail’s traditional search approach, which mainly relied on keywords and chronological order.

With this change, Google claims that Gmail will better understand search intent, helping users sift through their inboxes more efficiently. The feature also includes a toggle that allows users to switch between “most relevant” and “most recent” results, giving them more control over how they search. The update is rolling out globally to personal Google account holders and is accessible both on the web and through the Gmail app on Android and iOS. Google plans to extend the feature to business users at a later date.

While the update introduces some AI smarts to Gmail’s search, it stops short of a full-fledged natural language search experience. It appears that the system still relies on keywords to narrow down results rather than interpreting complex queries or understanding conversational language. However, Google One AI Premium subscribers already have access to more advanced capabilities, such as asking Gemini to sift through their inboxes for specific information. It wouldn’t be surprising if Google expands similar capabilities to a broader audience in the future.

The move is part of Google’s broader effort to integrate Gemini AI across its ecosystem of apps and services. Over the last year, the company has introduced several AI-powered updates to its Workspace tools, including Docs and Sheets, and has been experimenting with AI-driven enhancements to its Search platform.

