Gmail’s new tab keeps all your order delivery and purchase emails in one tidy place

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gmail is getting an update that will introduce a new “Purchases” tab.

The new view will put all of your purchase and delivery updates in one place.

The update will also add a “most relevant” sorting option to the Promotions category on mobile.

Gmail makes it fairly easy to stay on top of your deliveries with package tracking, summary cards, and more. Now it’s making it easier to keep track of the emails that contain that purchase and delivery information. There’s also an update coming for the Promotions category.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

First things first, Google is rolling out a new tab in Gmail called “Purchases.” This tab is a new view that will put all of your upcoming package deliveries, based on recently purchased items, and purchase-related emails in one place. Google adds that packages set to arrive within 24 hours will continue to show up at the top of your inbox, and summary cards will still be there. This update simply adds a new view that aims to organize all of your purchase and delivery updates into a list, so you can find what you’re looking for quickly.

We could see this update coming in handy if you need to hunt down an old email related to a purchase. Or if you have multiple packages incoming, which will likely be relevant soon as we inch closer and closer to the holidays.

You should start seeing the Purchases tab soon, as the update is rolling out starting today. The tab will be available on both the web and mobile app.

Next up, the Promotions category is getting a new sorting option. In the very near future, you’ll be able to sort promotional email by “most relevant.” This sorting option will prioritize the emails from senders and brands you engage with the most. Google is also bringing “nudges” to the category to highlight upcoming deals and timely offers.

If you have no interest in this new sorting option, Google says you’ll be able to keep it the way it was with the “most recent” sorting option. This update is scheduled to go live in the coming weeks. However, the new sorting option will only be available to mobile users.

Follow