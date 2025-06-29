Gmail is making it easier to manage your newsletters and mailing lists on the web

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gmail is rolling out a new “Manage subscriptions” page on its web client to help users easily declutter their inboxes.

This page lists all your mailing lists, shows their email frequency, and provides a simple one-click unsubscribe button for each sender.

The feature is gradually becoming available on the web and has been rolling out on the Android app since late April.

Signing up for newsletters and mailing lists is a great way to stay up to date on the latest news or score deals on your next vacation. At first, the influx of emails is manageable, but your inbox can quickly overflow if left unchecked. While trimming down your subscriptions can be a challenge, a good first step is unsubscribing from those you seldom open. To help with this, Gmail is rolling out a new page on its web client dedicated to managing your subscriptions.

The other day, I spotted a new “Manage subscriptions” button in the left-side panel of the Gmail web app, located between “Spam” and “Manage labels” under the “More” section. Clicking it takes you to the new subscriptions page.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

On this page, Gmail lists the newsletters and mailing lists you’re subscribed to and shows how frequently they email you. You can click on a sender to see all the messages you’ve received from them. If you decide you no longer want their emails, you can simply click the “Unsubscribe” button. This is the same button that normally appears at the top of individual promotional emails.

Keep in mind that when you unsubscribe, it can take a few days for the sender to process the request, so you may still receive some messages. If you want to stop seeing their emails in your inbox immediately, you can block the sender instead, which will automatically filter their messages to your spam folder.

Google says the “manage subscriptions” page is rolling out gradually to Gmail on the web, so you may not have it yet. The feature has been rolling out on Android since late April, so you might already have access on your mobile device.

It’s nice to see Google add new quality-of-life features to Gmail. Just the other day, we reported that Google was finally adding a “mark as read” button to Gmail notifications on Android. The more features like this that Gmail adds, the more likely I’d be willing to give its AI features a shot without griping about the app.

