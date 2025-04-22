Gmail on Android makes it incredibly easy to cancel email subscriptions

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has started rolling out a new feature to Gmail on Android that helps users easily manage email subscriptions.

It adds a new Manage subscriptions page to the app that lists all active email subscriptions.

The page offers details about the subscription and features a button that lets you unsubscribe with just a tap.

Google has been working on a new feature to help Gmail users easily manage their email subscriptions for well over a year, and it finally seems ready for prime time. The company has reportedly started rolling out the much-awaited “Manage subscriptions” feature, allowing users to view all active subscriptions on one page and unsubscribe with just a tap.

9to5Google reports that the new Manage subscriptions feature is rolling out in the Gmail app for Android via a server-side update. You can find it within the app’s overflow menu, and it automatically lists all active email subscriptions. Each subscription entry lists the name and email address of the sender, along with the number of emails you’ve recently received from that subscription.

You can unsubscribe from an email subscription by tapping the button on the right and selecting “Unsubscribe” on the confirmation pop-up. In most cases, the unsubscribe button cancels your subscriptions with a single click. However, the publication notes that it can sometimes open a new browsing window to complete the process.

If you still receive messages after unsubscribing, there’s no need to worry. The Manage subscriptions page mentions that it may take a few days for the sender to stop sending messages after you unsubscribe.

The Manage subscriptions page isn’t widely available at the moment. We’re not seeing it on any of our devices, but we expect it to reach more Android users over the coming days. It could also roll out to Gmail on the web and the Gmail app for iOS shortly.

