Gmail's tool for easily unsubscribing newsletters is now available for all

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is bringing its “Manage Subscription” feature to Android, iOS, and the web.

It lists all active newsletters and frequent email marketers in your inbox and lets you unsubscribe with one click.

Google says it is rolling out to multiple countries without specifying which ones.

Keeping your email inbox clean can be both laborious and time-consuming. This is why many of us concede to being crushed under the weight of unread emails and newsletters — and often mark them as read, even without actually reading. Google is now promising a solution by adding system-wide controls to manage active newsletter subscriptions in Gmail.

Gmail already lets you unsubscribe from newsletters or promotional emails from marketers and shopping sites. However, the control is limited to one within the email, and cancelling multiple subscriptions requires numerous repetitive steps. The latest update reduces the number of steps significantly.

Now, a new “Manage Subscription” button appears at the bottom of the hamburger menu (three parallel bars on the top left) on Gmail’s mobile apps or the sidebar in the web interface. Tapping or clicking the option now takes you to a dedicated page listing all your subscriptions, organized by the frequency of messages. You can simply tap the button next to the sender’s name and expect to no longer receive emails from them.

Google says the new addition should allow you to unsubscribe from emails from most senders, so long as they comply with its requirements for bulk emails. Meanwhile, you can expect Google to flag senders that don’t abide by these rules as spammers, which should also help you get rid of their unwanted emails.

The feature is rolling out gradually in “select countries,” but Google did not specify which ones. Thankfully, it will not be limited to Google Workspace subscribers but will instead roll out to all Gmail users. The feature is available across platforms, including mobile apps for Android and iOS, as well as Gmail’s web interface.

Do you think the new Gmail feature will help you trim down unread emails in your inbox? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

