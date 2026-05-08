Google opens its smartest Gmail writing feature to basically everyone

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is expanding Gmail’s upgraded AI writing tools to more Workspace and Google One AI Premium users.

The updated “Help me write” tool now adapts to your personal writing style based on past sent emails.

Eligible Workspace Business, Enterprise, Education, Frontline, and Google One AI Premium users are included in the rollout.

Google is making one of Gmail’s biggest AI upgrades available to more people. The personalized “Help me write” feature is now rolling out to a wider group of Workspace users after being limited at first.

Starting today, two main improvements are available, per Google’s blog post. The first is topic contextualization, which lets the AI use information from your Google Drive and Gmail based on what you ask. For example, if you write “include the budget numbers from last month’s deck,” the AI will find and add that information for you, so you don’t have to switch between tabs.

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The second improvement is tone and style personalization. The tool can look at your past sent emails and match your writing style. If you usually write short messages to your team or use a more formal style for leadership, the AI will adjust to fit. When you give a short prompt, the draft will sound more like you instead of using a generic tone.

If you have Google Workspace Business (Starter, Standard, or Plus), Enterprise, or Google One AI Premium, you’ll see the feature in your inbox soon. Education and Frontline users with the Gemini add-on are included as well.

That said, not everyone will get the update immediately. Google began rolling it out on May 5, 2026, and it could take up to 15 days for the new features to appear in your account.

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