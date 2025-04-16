Samsung vs Apple initial 2025 numbers are in, and it's a surprisingly close contest

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR According to multiple reports, Apple did surprisingly well in the first quarter of 2025, a period when Samsung usually rules the roost with its flagship S series.

Counterpoint Research reports that Apple actually beat Samsung to take the top spot in the worldwide smartphone market for the first time ever in Q1.

Other research firms beg to differ but don’t deny Apple’s exceptional performance over the last three months.

Every quarter, market analysts and industry insiders track how the top smartphone brands stack up globally. The competition is always fierce among the big three — Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi — with Samsung and Apple constantly swapping places at the top. But Q1 2025 delivered a surprise that might give Samsung reason to worry.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple overtook Samsung to become the top smartphone brand worldwide in the first quarter of 2025, a feat the Cupertino company has never achieved. While Apple and Samsung regularly battle it out for the number one spot, Q1 usually belongs to Samsung because of its S series flagships. Not this time, though.

“Helped by the iPhone 16e launch and continued expansion in emerging markets, Apple took the number one spot in Q1 2025, its first ever for the first quarter, with a 19% share. Strong sales growth in markets like Japan and India helped,” Counterpoint noted.

Counterpoint Research

According to the firm’s estimates, Samsung came in second with an 18% global market share. The report mentions that the company had a sluggish start to the year, but sales picked up following the launch of the Galaxy S25 series and new A-series devices. March, in particular, proved strong for Samsung.

Apple had the best Q1 ever in terms of units shipped

Meanwhile, data from Canalys and IDC painted a slightly different picture. Both firms placed Apple as a close second behind Samsung, rather than at the very top. Still, Apple had a record-breaking quarter by shipment volume.

“Apple had the best Q1 ever in terms of units shipped — partly due to stockpiling ahead of potential US tariffs, but also in other regions where channel partners feared supply chain disruptions could lead to shortages and price hikes,” IDC reported.

So, while Samsung doesn’t have a lot to worry about, it might want to sit up and take notice. The company’s slip this past quarter may not just be about Apple gaining momentum because of a new phone; it probably also reflects some missteps on its part. The messy rollout of the One UI 7 update surely didn’t help, possibly shaking buyer confidence in Samsung’s devices.

Xiaomi, as always, continued its strong market momentum, coming in third across the board. The brand doesn’t sell phones in the US but has a global presence in other major markets in Europe and Asia. Still, reports note that Xiaomi’s major growth came from its home market, China, thanks to government subsidies and its growing reputation as a premium brand thanks to its foray into electric vehicles.