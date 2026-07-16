Gemini gets ready to let you fine-tune its voice models

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini lets you choose from your pick of voice models for its output, but doesn’t currently allow you to customize them further.

That may soon change, with new parameters that can be independently tweaked to your preference.

Options are set to include Speed, Energy, Warmth, and Formality.

Google Gemini is already an incredibly versatile tool, and that versatility doesn’t just extend to the questions it’s capable of answering, nor the tasks in can accomplish. We’re also talking about just how many options Google gives you for how you’d like to interact with the AI agent, letting you choose between some very distinct voice models: Orbit, Pegasus, Ursa, and more. And while that’s already very nice, it looks like Google’s currently working to give us a whole lot more fine-grained control over just how these voices sound.

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Right now, Gemini’s voices are largely all-or-nothing affairs: You choose one, and you just get to use it as-is. But checking out the changes present in version 17.41.12.sa.arm64 of the Google app for Android, we’ve identified work on a system that should eventually let you dial in a number of new parameters for further customizing Gemini’s voices.

Rather than using the voices as Google has already configured them, Gemini is getting ready to let us tweak four output options: Speed, Energy, Warmth, and Formality.

Once these are live, you’ll find them as adjustable sliders within Gemini voice settings:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Now, as you can probably tell from that message at the bottom, none of this is working at the moment. We’ve been able to pull up an early preview of the sliders themselves (and you won’t even see that much on your own device just yet), but they’re not yet wired up to have any impact over the voice output itself.

When Google finishes up its work, though, Gemini users will be able to independently make those adjustments to their heart’s content.

Even with just these basic labels, it’s not too difficult to predict what kind of effect each option will have. The fact that we’re seeing Speed and Energy as two distinct options makes it likely that the former will be largely just about words per minute, while the latter should let you tweak intensity independently of the output rate. Warmth will presumably control just how friendly and empathetic Gemini sounds, while Formality could involve word choice and just how detailed the responses are.

Shades of this already exist, like how we can ask Gemini Live to speed up or slow down, but we don’t yet have any sort of settings for making that permanent, nor the ability to work with the rest of these options.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Finally, we’ve spotted this fun little UI behavior Google is cooking up, with the individual Gemini voice names fading in and out as you swipe through the list. It feels likely we’ll see both these changes roll out at the same time, as we don’t currently have any sort of swipe-like interface for Gemini name selection.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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