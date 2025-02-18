Gemini could soon be upgraded with video generation features (APK teardown)

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Code within the Google app suggests Gemini may soon be able to generate videos.

This feature is not yet live, and its release is uncertain.

Google has been steadily adding features to Gemini, its AI-powered digital assistant. We’ve seen features that add deeper context, easier file handling, and even chaining across apps. Google doesn’t seem to be done yet, as we’ve spotted the company working on a video generation feature, possibly coming to Gemini in a future update.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google app v16.6.23 includes code that hints about Google adding a video generation feature to Gemini. We’ve found “videogen” mentions alongside “robin,” which is the codename for the Gemini feature within the Google app.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

We’ve also spotted code files that reference “videogen” alongside strings like:

Code Copy Text "Working ......" "We will notify you when it's ready"

We couldn’t spot more code, but we can join the dots and speculate on the upcoming functionality. “Videogen” most likely refers to video generation, and this code most likely points at video generation features within Gemini.

Google offers AI-powered video generation features through Google Vids, but it’s not a generative AI system. Instead, Google Vids helps build a video from a simple idea by walking you through each step of the process, including ideation, script writing, layout design, editing, and more. You can create a first draft video, remove image backgrounds, generate AI images, generate a voiceover, and record a studio read-along teleprompter, all within Google Vids. Such a system could feel at home within Gemini.

Video generation within Gemini isn’t currently live, and we do not know if and when the feature will be released. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like