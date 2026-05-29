Google is making it easier to share Gemini chats, media, and more with your team

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is adding a new feature to let you easily share Gemini chats via Google Drive.

The feature will be enabled by default, and admins can manage it via the Admin console.

It will be available to end-users from June 3.

Gemini has been in hot water recently with wildly reduced limits and confusing AI Ultra plans. However, Google is now trying to get some good news into the mix. The company rolled out some new fixes for Gemini limits today and is also announcing new Gemini sharing features for Workspace users.

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Google today announced that Workspace users will soon be able to share their Gemini chats, canvases, and creations via Google Drive (h/t: Neowin). It’s using Drive’s sharing technology to offer a familiar sharing interface within Gemini as well.

The feature only shares a snapshot of the conversation up to that point. Changes made by a recipient will take place in a new chat and won’t make any difference to the original conversation.

This could prove to be very useful for teams. If one person generates an excellent launch plan for a product, they can quickly share it with others in the team so everyone can work on the same basic plan and ideate on top of it.

It’s also more secure than Gemini’s link-sharing system, which creates a public link that anyone can access. Using Google Drive gives shared Gemini conversations the same access control features as any other files shared via Drive.

Google said that the feature is on by default, and Workspace admins can disable it manually from the Admin console. They can also manage link sharing and Drive sharing independently of each other. You can read more about how to manage these settings on Google’s support page.

The company also added that Gemini sharing will follow an organization’s existing sharing policies. If a company has set Drive assets to be publicly shareable, it will automatically make Gemini assets shareable as well.

The new features are rolling out to Admins starting today, and the rollout will be completed in the next few days. End-users will start seeing them from June 3, if enabled by their Admins. Google says it could take one to three days for the changes to show up for all users.

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