Gemini's second language support takes another step toward rollout (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is working on letting you have a conversation with Gemini in more than one language.

Previously, the beta version of the Google app had an option to add a second language, but you couldn’t select any of the choices.

The latest beta now allows you to select a language.

If you are multilingual, wouldn’t it be nice if Gemini still understood what you were saying if you were to switch back and forth between two languages? Something like this could also be helpful if you’re learning a new language and you want to practice speaking in that other language. Google has been working on a feature that would let you talk with Gemini in more than one language and it just got a step closer to going live.

Back in December, we wrote about Gemini Live getting support for adding a second language. This second language feature is a little more limited than the main language option as it only supports speech. At the time, Google’s support page listed over 30 languages that would work with the feature. In our APK teardown, we were able to pull up a settings page for the feature, however, we weren’t able to select anything. A few things have changed since then.

First off, it looks like Google has updated its support page. Instead of over 30 languages, the company now says the feature supports over 45 languages. It’s important to note that the second language feature is only mentioned on the iPhone and iPad side of the support page.

As mentioned earlier, we were only able to access the settings for adding a second language in our December APK teardown. In the latest Google app beta (version 16.9.39.sa.arm64), however, we were able to choose from the list of available languages. Unfortunately, it’s still a mystery when Google will roll this feature out to the stable channel.

In addition to second language support, Gemini could soon let you upload videos for analysis. You can check out our recent APK teardown about that feature to learn more.

