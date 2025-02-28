Gemini will now also remember free users' preferences

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR “Saved info” is starting to roll out to free Gemini Advanced users.

The feature allows Gemini to save certain details about your life, work, and other personal preferences.

Gemini can use this information to provide more relevant responses or save you time when typing out a prompt.

Back in November, Google rolled out a feature called “Saved Info” for Gemini. Previously, this feature was exclusive to Gemini Advanced users as part of their Google One AI Premium plan. Now, the tech giant is rolling the feature out to free Gemini users as well.

For a refresher, Gemini’s Saved Info feature allows you to save certain details about your life, work, and other personal preferences. This provides global guidance to Gemini, which is used in every new chat by default. The result is more relevant answers and saved time. For example, if you wanted Gemini to only respond to you like a certain celebrity, you could save that as a preference. This way you won’t have to type that part into every prompt you submit.

While it’s not widely available yet, it appears this feature is starting to become available for some free users. According to 9to5Google, they have seen the feature available on gemini.google.com today. It appears there are no reports yet of the feature being available on mobile.

If it is available for you, it should appear in Settings, which is located in the side panel off to the left. Clicking on Settings should show you a Saved Info option with a toggle to turn it on or off. In our own time with the feature, we found it to be a game changer.

