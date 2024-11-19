Gemini can now remember your love for pickleball and whatever else you want it to know

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR You can now ask Gemini to remember your interests and preferences.

This can include information about your work, hobbies, aspirations, and more.

You can view, edit, delete, or share information you had Gemini save.

The more information you give an AI about yourself, the better and more personal the answers will be. You can now have Gemini save data about your interests and preferences to make its replies more relevant and tailored to your needs.

Google’s AI chatbot, Gemini, just received an update today. On the Gemini Release updates page, there’s a new announcement that says Gemini now has the ability to “remember the things you care about.”

As explained on the page, you can ask Gemini to remember your interests and preferences, which will allow it to provide more relevant responses. This could include information like your work, hobbies, aspirations, and more. If Gemini uses any of the information you saved for its response, Google says the AI will let you know. Google claims having this information should result in answers that are more predictable and it should make it less likely to repeat the same details.

Accessing this saved information can be done in one of two ways: through a conversation with Gemini or by going to the Saved Info page. The tech giant says users will be able to view, edit, delete, or share the information Gemini has stored.

It looks like this functionality won’t be available to everybody as it will be a Gemini Advanced feature that’s part of the Google One AI Premium Plan. The feature is also limited to only English for now.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments