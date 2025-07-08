Gemini's new rainbow-colored overlay box is rolling out to beta testers

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s in the middle of freshening up Gemini’s look with new rainbow colors and some updates to the on-screen overlay.

After the app icon got new colors last week, they’re now starting to hit the overlay in beta.

We’re still waiting on the overlay’s new shape and on-screen animation to arrive.

Pride might have been last month, but don’t tell Gemini, because Google’s AI agent is currently smack-dab right in the middle of a rainbow-fueled makeover. After swapping its reds-and-blues icon for a Google rainbow gradient last week, today we’ve spotted the next chapter of Gemini’s multi-colored reinvention.

Right around the same time we first caught wind of that new look for the Gemini icon, we started tracking another instance where the app was preparing to drop its purplish tones for some rainbow hues. So far, when you’ve called up the Gemini overlay, your input box would be bordered by those familiar red and blue colors. But evidence pointed to Google working on a new look on a couple fronts, rounding off that input box in to a pill shape and replacing the reds and blues with a full rainbow spectrum.

Today, that new look is no longer just reserved for Google developers, as a number of users in the Gapps Leaks – Discussion Telegram group share screenshots of the rainbow Gemini interface they just got access to in beta.

Unlike the earlier preview we brought you, for this beta release Google has only implemented the color change — the overlay retains its existing, boxy look. We don’t know when or if Google might get around to flipping the switch on the rest of that, but we’ll be keeping an eye out.

We’ve also yet to see any public sign of the new animation for the Gemini overlay we just shared with you earlier this week. That one we’ve only seen in action combined with the pill-shaped redesign, so we may have to wait for that to go live first before we have any hope of seeing Gemini’s bouncy new animation arrive.

