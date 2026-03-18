Google drops the paywall on this Gemini feature that actually knows your life

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s Personal Intelligence feature, which launched as a pricey perk for subscribers, is now rolling out to all free users in the US.

By connecting to Gmail, Docs, and Search history, the AI can answer specific questions about your life.

You must manually grant Gemini permission to access your apps, and you can revoke that access whenever you want.

Google is opening up access to its Personal Intelligence feature. After charging a monthly subscription for early access in January, the company is now making it available to all users in the US.

At its core, this system uses your data, such as emails, past searches, documents, and other Google services, to give you responses tailored to you. Instead of generic answers, you get results that reflect your habits, preferences, and history.

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Google has been working to make Gemini feel less like a chatbot and more like an assistant that understands your life. The challenge is that most AI tools still act like strangers. They don’t know your schedule, your bookings, or what you were researching last week.

Personal Intelligence is Google’s solution to this problem. When it is turned on, Gemini can access apps like Gmail, Docs, and possibly other connected services to answer questions such as “When’s my next flight?” or “Summarize that doc I was working on yesterday.”

Of course, this only works if you’re okay with Google digging deeper into your data. In short, this is strictly opt-in. You have to manually grant Gemini permission to access these apps, and you can kill the connection at any time.

Google also says that while it uses prompts and responses to improve the model, it is not training the AI on your private photos or the contents of your emails.

The rollout will start with AI Mode in Search, and the Gemini app and Chrome integrations will be available soon for free users. In AI Mode in Search, you can turn on the feature by navigating to your Search profile, tapping Search personalization, and selecting Connected Content Apps. Then, choose “Connect Workspace and Google Photos.”

Workspace accounts for business and education are not included yet. Right now, the expansion is limited to US users, but it’s hard to imagine this staying regional for long. Google tends to test big changes domestically before pushing them worldwide.

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