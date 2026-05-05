You can now stop repeating yourself to Gemini in Google Docs

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini in Google Docs finally remembers your preferences, so you don’t have to repeat instructions every time.

You can now set persistent rules (tone, format, structure) once, and they apply across all documents.

You can save up to 1,000 active rules per account.

If you use Gemini in Google Docs to write blog posts or summarize meetings, you may be familiar with the need to provide instructions to the AI each time you start a new document. Google is now addressing this issue.

Google announced in a blog post that Gemini for Google Docs will now support persistent instructions. Previously, Gemini treated each new document as if it had no memory. Even if you spent time teaching it your brand voice, it would forget your preferences as soon as you began a new project.

With this update, you can now add rules in the Gemini side panel that will apply to all your documents. For example, you can set every summary to start with a three-bullet TL;DR or make sure your drafts always use a professional tone. You only need to set these rules once.

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The new system lets you save up to 1,000 active instructions per account, which should cover all your needs, from “capitalize every header” to “never use the word ‘delve’.”

Jay Bonggolto / Android Authority

Google also shows when Gemini uses one of your saved instructions by listing it in the “sources” section under the answer. If you want to change your style, you can review and edit your instructions in the Gemini personalization section in Docs settings.

The rollout began on May 4 and is currently available only to English-language users in the US. Business, Enterprise, and Education accounts have access, but personal users need a Google One AI Premium subscription to use it.

Since the rollout will take 15 days, you might not see the update right away. Still, soon you won’t have to keep adjusting your AI’s tone every time.

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