Gemini could soon help you get started with overlay suggestions (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is testing adding prompt suggestions to the Gemini overlay.

Tapping on any of the suggestions will automatically insert the query into the text field.

This change was spotted in the latest beta of the Google app.

You don’t have to open the full app to use Gemini. By saying “Hey Google” or long-pressing the power button, you can bring up the Gemini on-screen overlay instead. Usually, this overlay appears alone, ready for you to ask a question. But soon it could be joined by suggestions to help get the ball rolling.

Looking under the hood of the latest beta (version 16.9.39.sa.arm64) for the Google app, we discovered that Google is testing out a change to the Gemini overlay. Instead of appearing alone on the home screen of the Pixel launcher, there are now a handful of suggestions that sit above the text field. You can see an example of this in the gallery below.

This new addition and how it works is fairly straightforward. Just as suggestions have previously worked with Gemini, these prompts are there to help users get started with the AI. Tapping on one of the chips will automatically insert that predefined query into the text field. You can then hit send to have Gemini generate results for that query.

It’s unclear when or if this change will roll out publicly. But this isn’t the only change that could come to Gemini in the near future. Second-language support looks like it’s getting ready to roll out soon as well.

