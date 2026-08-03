Gemini Notebook may soon let you build custom learning games out of your study material

Google

TL;DR After rebranding NotebookLM, Google is reportedly testing new features to enhance learning.

The upcoming tool may allow Gemini Notebook users to create interactive web pages, custom apps, or games.

Google is also testing smaller features, including the option to remove watermarks from media generated within notebooks.

Google’s widely admired research tool, previously known as NotebookLM, was rebranded as Gemini Notebook — not to be confused with notebooks inside Gemini — last month. Since then, Google has been working to bridge the gap between the two not-so-dissimilar tools for accessing and archiving information. Some features such as Audio and Video Overviews remain exclusive to Gemini Notebook, and Google is seemingly working to include new ones to keep users coming back.

Gemini Notebook may soon let users create interactive apps, games, or other visual aids to help users learn better. Testing Catalog has spotted a new menu option called App within the Studio section that also hosts options to create and consume Audio Overviews, Infographics, Mind Maps, and more. The section also already lets users create learning aids such as Flashcards.

Testing Catalog

With apps, however, users should be able to generate “an interactive web page,” “a fun game,” or a “visual dashboard or interactive tool.” All the creations are limited to sources within a specific notebook, which is isolated from others, so long as you’re a paying customer. Back in June, Google added a secure cloud computer per notebook, allowing deeper analyses limited to specific topics and running code in a sandboxed environment for AI Ultra users. These features were expanded to AI Pro with the rebranding last week, and are likely to form the basis of the upcoming App feature.

Along with the stated functionality, Gemini Notebook may also receive a model upgrade, as stated by a marquee ticker right above the input box. Additionally, a new option to remove watermarks is being tested and could allow users to remove the Gemini logo from appearing on Slides, Infographics, or other media generated within notebooks. Last month, we also saw a similar option to remove watermarks being tested in Gemini.

There’s also an option to add notes manually in addition to adding sources. This, too, isn’t live for users yet.

Testing Catalog previously also noted that Google is working to include options such as Canvas, seemingly identical to Google’s AI Mode and Gemini, as well as Lit Review, to help organize sources into a format suitable for research publications. Neither of these features is live in Gemini Notebook yet.

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