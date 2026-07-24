Google might soon let you skip the Gemini watermark on your Nano Banana images

TL;DR Google may soon allow users to generate images with Gemini’s Nano Banana without a visible watermark.

Google appears to be working to bring this highly-requested feature to Gemini.

We’re unsure of how it could work, and whether it would also allow removing watermarks from previously generated images.

AI-driven image generation has become much better over the years. While generating images with AI, you no longer have to worry about wonky alphabets, extra fingers on your subjects’ hands, or other senseless details — the signs are far more discreet. With this progress, AI models have evolved newer watermarking techniques so you don’t worry about unsightly stamps on the masterpieces for which you’ve prompted. While Google has been relying on invisible SynthID watermarks in images generated by AI, it also adds a tiny visual overlay to signify the source of the image. Since it’s easy to remove and unsightly, Google might give users the option to remove logo-based watermarks from Gemini-made images and rely solely on other invisible means.

This is already being worked on at Google, which could soon allow users to create images without visible watermarks.

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Earlier this month, Josh Woodward, Google’s VP leading Gemini, AI Studio, and Google Labs, asked users about their biggest complaints with Gemini. Following this request, thousands of Gemini users responded, helping Woodward and team prepare a list of the top 10 most-requested items. Among these requests, one revolved around being able to remove the Gemini watermark from images generated with Nano Banana, to which Woodward said the team would mull over the possibility.

Now, almost two weeks from that update, we’re already starting to see signs suggesting that Google may have begun testing an option related to watermarks. In version 17.43.11 of the Google app, which also shows signs of an expansion for Gemini’s neural design and new file attachment options for Live conversations, we’re seeing hints for an option called “Watermark settings.” The option is visible alongside others that we already see in Gemini’s account switcher, suggesting its likely position once (and, if) it rolls out.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Watermark settings also get another mention in conjunction with “Robin,” the codename for Gemini, suggesting it’s leaning harder on its utility. However, that’s all we know about the option so far. We don’t know whether the setting will only be available for freshly generated images or also allow users to remove watermarks from previously generated ones.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

From what it seems, the option would likely be limited to removing the Gemini icon from the bottom right corner of the images, since it can often conceal important parts and impact visibility. We don’t anticipate Google stopping the use of C2PA credentials, the EXIF-based open standard used to note the origin of images, or its proprietary SynthID, a hidden watermark that lets other AI tools identify if an image is AI-generated.

We demonstrated last year that C2PA is fairly easy to remove, though the same cannot be said for SynthID, for which Google uses an intricate mathematical structure to weave an invisible watermark in images at the pixel level. Neither of these would be impacted by Google’s upcoming settings. Notably, ChatGPT no longer uses a visible watermark, and neither do more sophisticated image generators, such as MidJourney and other platforms that use Stable Diffusion. Google’s own AI Studio no longer visually stamps images, so its removal from Gemini makes perfect sense.

Nonetheless, if you rely on Gemini and Nano Banana extensively for images, getting rid of the unsightly watermark would reduce one manual step before you can use those images. We’ll share an update once the feature evolves further.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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