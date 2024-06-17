Gemini could be finally getting new voices (APK Teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR We have discovered a new voice selection feature in the Google app version 15.24.28.29.arm64 beta.

This feature appears to allow users to select between two new voices, Ruby and River.

It is uncertain if these voices will be specific to Gemini or shared with Google Assistant.

As the battle for AI dominance between ChatGPT and Gemini intensifies, the next frontier seems to be about transforming these generative AI models into all-knowing voice assistants, much like JARVIS from the Marvel Universe. Google’s Gemini has so far lacked the ability to choose different voices for its voice responses, but that could soon change.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

In the latest beta of the Google app on Android (version 15.24.28.29.arm64 beta), we came across a new option within the “Voice” settings called voice selection. The description of this option reads, “Choose which voice should be preferred for speech responses for Search.”

Two new voices, named Ruby and River, are listed as options within this setting. However, tapping on these voices doesn’t produce any audible output, so we can’t say for sure whether these are entirely new or renamed versions of existing Google Assistant voices.

Notably, the Google app features separate settings for its two digital assistants: Google Assistant and Gemini. Google Assistant’s settings already offer a voice selection option with a total of 12 voices. In contrast, the Gemini settings lack any such option at this time.

This new voice selection feature is currently located under the general settings rather than specifically within the Gemini section. Therefore, we can’t say for sure whether these new voices are Gemini-specific or represent a broader simplification of the voice selection process across both assistants.

It’s very likely that if Gemini is getting voice selection, it won’t be limited to two voices for long. OpenAI has already showcased ChatGPT 4o’s vocal prowess, even facing controversy when one of its voices bore a striking resemblance to Scarlett Johansson.

