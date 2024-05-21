"Shocked and angered": Scarlett Johansson slams OpenAI over ChatGPT voice

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o demo featured an AI voice eerily similar to Scarlett Johansson’s character in a 2013 movie.

The actor released a statement today expressing shock and anger over her likeliness in the voice.

Johansson had received an offer from OpenAI to voice the AI assistant, which she declined.

OpenAI made news last week when it demonstrated its updated ChatGPT-4o model, which could talk, laugh, and react like a human. However, many users immediately noticed that the model reminded them of an *actual* human, Scarlett Johansson.

In a surprising turn of events, Scarlett Johansson has now publicly accused OpenAI of using a voice eerily similar to hers for one of its ChatGPT-4o voices, “Sky.”

The issue began when last week’s ChatGPT demo used an AI voice that was quickly compared to Johansson’s role in the 2013 sci-fi film Her, in which she voiced an AI personal assistant. Adding fuel to the fire, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted the word “Her” after the announcement of the new ChatGPT version.

OpenAI has since removed the “Sky” voice from the model while stating that it had developed the AI voice from another actress whose identity remains undisclosed for privacy reasons. The company maintains that the voice is not an imitation of Johansson but belongs to a different professional using her natural speaking voice.

In the statement released today (via NPR), Johansson expressed her shock and anger upon hearing the demo, stating that even her close friends and news outlets couldn’t distinguish the AI voice from her own.

However, Johansson’s statement reveals a deeper layer of the story. Nine months ago, Altman allegedly offered her the role of voicing the new ChatGPT voice assistant, but she declined due to personal reasons. Just two days before the unveiling, Altman reached out again, urging her to reconsider, but the company went ahead with the launch before any agreement could be reached.

As a result, Johansson has sought legal counsel and sent two letters to OpenAI demanding transparency regarding the development process of the “Sky” voice. It seems like OpenAI’s takedown of the Sky voice could have been related to these letters.

Johansson’s statement highlights concerns over deepfakes and the protection of individual likeness, work, and identity in the age of AI. This incident is turning into a major chapter in the ongoing debate about the ethical implications of AI technology.

