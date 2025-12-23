Gemini could finally fix its cluttered interface with these changes

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a single-row floating input box for Gemini’s primary interface to reduce visual clutter and simplify the user experience.

The Gemini overlay could gain a new “Tools” icon to house advanced features, such as Deep Research and Canvas.

We’ve also spotted “Gemini Labs,” which could be a new settings area where users can toggle and test experimental AI capabilities.

Last week, we spotted Google working on improving Gemini’s input box, giving it a cleaner and uncluttered look with fewer buttons. The look we managed to surface was clearly a work-in-progress, as the UI elements lacked proper spacing. With the latest Google app release, Google has addressed this UI issue and also introduced other UI changes that further advance the Gemini UX 2.0 revamp.

Google app v16.51.52 includes code for various UI changes that we’ve managed to activate ahead of their release to give you an early look. For starters, Google has now finalized the UI, which previously felt like a work in progress.

Current UI "Work-in-progress" UI Upcoming UI Upcoming UI

As you can see, Gemini’s upcoming redesign will feature a new, single-row floating input box, reducing clutter and confusion for most users. When you tap on the input box to begin typing, it displays a double-row layout, although this could potentially change in the future.

Upcoming UI Upcoming UI Upcoming UI

For those who want to do more with Gemini, the Plus button will house the combined attachment sheet and model picker (which we’ve shown previously). The end result is that most users can focus on simply landing on the Gemini UI and asking their questions, while those who want to do more can tap a button to access additional features.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Here’s a video that showcases the above changes:

In addition to the Gemini input box, the Gemini overlay is also getting UI tweaks.

Current UI Upcoming UI Upcoming UI

The upcoming UI places the “Ask Gemini” prompt text in the center, making way for the “Tools” icon that we spotted before. Tapping on this Tools icon opens the selection menu (as shown in the third screenshot above), which showcases various AI features, including Deep Research, Canvas, and others. However, this does contradict the decluttering achieved in the main interface, so we expect further changes here.

We’ve also previously shared about Google working on a new feature called Gemini Labs, featuring a prominent Labs icon.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

In this release, we’ve spotted the following new string:

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_robin_labs_settings_title">Gemini Labs</string>

Here, “robin” is the codename for Gemini, and the string leaves no room for doubt on what the setting will be called. Much like Google Labs and Search Labs, we expect Gemini Labs to feature toggles for experimental features that require further testing, but are made available for enthusiasts to try out and provide feedback.

All of these changes have not rolled out yet. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow