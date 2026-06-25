Gemini on desktop could soon get Gemini Live, Magic Pointer, and voice dictation

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Gemini desktop app on Mac is reportedly testing some new features.

It could soon get support for Gemini Live, system-wide voice dictation, Magic Pointer, and the ability to connect another Mac to Gemini.

The features are being tested by a small group of people right now, and there’s no word on when a wider rollout could start.

The Gemini app for macOS is about to get some useful new features. Ever since Google introduced Gemini Spark and smarter voice features at I/O 2026, I have been waiting for them to arrive on my Mac, and it seems they might arrive sooner rather than later.

According to a report from TestingCatalog, Google is testing several new features in the Gemini desktop app. First, the app could finally gain support for Gemini Live, which has been missing all this time, and the report mentions that it’ll use an interface similar to what we’ve seen on mobile. Users will see a blank canvas with Gemini Live controls at the bottom of the screen.

The company is also reportedly testing a new system-wide voice dictation feature called “Speak to Window.” This will allow users to use Gemini voice typing pretty much anywhere on their Mac. According to the report, users will be able to set up a hotkey, switch to their browser or a text editing app, and start speaking. Gemini will then transcribe your speech, and you can dictate everything you want to write.

Gemini on desktop could soon be able to follow your cursor and use it for context about what you need help with. This seems similar to the Magic Pointer feature that’s been teased for Googlebooks and with Gemini on Chrome in some regions.

There’s also a new option in the Gemini toolbar named “Connect another Mac.” Though it’s unclear exactly what this feature will do, it could let Gemini control another Mac. I’m unsure how this might work, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

The features are currently being tested by a small group, per the report. There’s no word on when Google might start rolling them out widely, but we will keep you updated with any additional details as they arrive.

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