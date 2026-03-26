Gemini can now turn your musical ideas into 3-minute songs

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Lyria 3 Pro is now available in the Gemini app for paid subscribers with support for generating three-minute-long tracks.

The advanced music-generation model now understands song composition techniques and can handle complex prompts.

You can use the Lyria 3 suite in the Gemini app, Vertex AI, Google AI Studio, the Gemini API, Google Vids, and ProducerAI starting this week.

The Gemini app uses a mix of multiple AI models for content generation, including Nano Banana for photos, Veo for videos, and Lyria for songs. Google added Lyria 3 to the Gemini app last month with support for generating short 30-second song snippets. Now, the functionality is becoming more robust with Lyria 3 Pro. The advanced music-generation model provides a better understanding of song composition while supporting tracks six times as long. It’s rolling out now for Gemini app subscribers, Google today announced in a blog post.

Lyria 3 Pro’s smarter music knowledge helps the model process detailed prompts with specialized terminology. Users can tell the Gemini app exactly what they want from a specific part of a song, and Lyria 3 Pro considers the individual request when generating the output. Instead of describing the song at large, users can instruct Gemini with prompts that describe how certain elements of the song should sound.

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Google adds that the Gemini app supports prompting “for specific elements like intros, verses, choruses and bridges.” The company also says Lyria 3 Pro is ideal for working with different musical themes or creating songs with complicated transitions. Aside from creative songs, Lyria 3 Pro can “create personalized tracks for vlogs, podcasts, or tutorial videos,” according to the blog post. These tracks can now be up to three minutes long.

The Lyria 3 family of AI models has been developed with insight from creators and the music industry, Google says. The models are trained “using materials that YouTube and Google has a right to use under our terms of service, partner agreements, and applicable law.” The company explicitly says that Lyria 3 models and Gemini won’t mimic creators, even if a prompt names one specifically. Instead, Lyria 3 Pro will consider a name-dropped creator as “broad inspiration.”

Anything created with Lyria 3 or Lyria 3 Pro is watermarked using SynthID, the proprietary Google AI watermark that also labels Nano Banana and Veo outputs.

You can start using Lyria 3 Pro in the Gemini app for paid subscribers today. Google AI Plus users see a rate limit of 10 tracks daily, while Pro subscribers have a 20-track limit. Google AI Ultra subscribers can generate up to 50 songs per day. Additionally, Lyria 3 models are rolling out in Vertex AI, Google AI Studio, the Gemini API, Google Vids, and ProducerAI starting this week.

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