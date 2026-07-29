Gemini Live and Circle to Search could soon get beautiful new animations

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new animation for Circle to Search to bring it in line with the Gemini overlay animation.

It’s also tweaking the new Gemini Live overlay animation to make it sharper and cleaner.

The “Agent Dashboard” chip is also being renamed to “Recents.”

Google has been tweaking the Gemini UI on Android over the past couple of weeks. We’ve already seen the company working on a new animation for the Gemini Live overlay on Android, and it seems Google is expanding it to more places.

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In the latest version of the Google app (v17.44.12.sa.arm64), we enabled a couple of UI and animation changes that are being worked on for Gemini and Circle to Search. First, the Gemini overlay animation with the sparkling effects and tiny dots is now showing up in the Circle to Search animation as well. The circling animation also has a glowing effect with tiny dots around it.

Check out this demo video to see the new Circle to Search animation in action:

Google is also working on a subtly tweaked animation for the Gemini Live overlay. The animation is now sharper and clearer, especially around the edges, and the dots all around the overlay are also more visible. Take a look at the video below.

We also spotted Google working on a new “Agent dashboard” chip in the Gemini overlay last month, which opened a list of recent Gemini chats. Google has now tweaked this name to “Recents,” which is more effective at conveying what the chip actually does.

Gemini overlay with "Agent Dashboard" chip Gemini overlay with "Agent Dashboard" renamed to "Recents"

The new animation for Circle to Search is more in line with the animations Google is using for the Gemini overlay and Gemini Live. However, Google has a habit of testing new animations, especially for Circle to Search, and not releasing them in stable updates. We can’t be sure when (or if) the new Circle to Search animation will start showing up on users’ phones.

On the other hand, the new animation for Gemini Live looks really good and seems ready for prime time, as does the renamed “Recents” chip. Hopefully, Google will bring these changes to everyone sooner rather than later.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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