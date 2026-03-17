Google might getting ready to give Circle to Search a colorful makeover

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a new Circle to Search animation in the Google app beta.

The current white outline may be replaced with a colorful gradient trail

The change is purely visual but makes the feature feel more polished.

Google could be working on a small but noticeable visual upgrade for Circle to Search.

While digging through the latest version of the Google app (v17.10.54.sa.arm64 beta), we spotted a new animation style for Circle to Search that replaces the current white tracing line with something much more vibrant.

Right now, when you use Circle to Search, you see a white outline showing exactly what you’re circling. There’s also a faint, colorful trail, but it’s very subtle and plays second fiddle to the white line (see image below).

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

In the version we tested, Google appears to be experimenting with removing the white line entirely. Instead, the interaction is represented by a colorful gradient trail, reminiscent of Google’s signature colors.

This colorful Circle to Search feels more fluid and visually engaging. There’s no change in functionality, but it does make Circle to Search feel more aligned with Google’s broader design language. The gradient trail gives the feature a more playful and polished vibe compared to the current minimal look.

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As with most teardown findings, this colorful Circle to Search is not publicly available at the moment. There’s also no guarantee it will roll out widely, or if Google will let users choose the design they want for Circle to Search. Still, given that the company is experimenting with it, we might just see it in action with a future update.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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