First Samsung and Xiaomi, now OnePlus apps get Gemini support

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has announced that you can use Gemini to interact with both Google apps and select OnePlus apps.

The company says that supported OnePlus apps include the Notes and Clock apps, with more on the way.

The feature will debut on the OnePlus 13s via a software update.

Samsung debuted tighter integration with Gemini during the Galaxy S25 series launch in January. The company revealed that Gemini now supports Samsung apps. Xiaomi followed up a couple of months later by confirming that Gemini supports its apps too. Now, it OnePlus’s turn to make this announcement.

The company confirmed in a media briefing that Gemini on OnePlus phones will be able to interact with Google apps and select OnePlus apps. OnePlus specifically confirmed that OnePlus apps such as “OnePlus Notes, Clock, and more” will be supported.

The manufacturer also gave a couple of examples of what’s possible with this integration. One example is that you can ask Gemini to summarize a YouTube recipe into a note. You can also ask Gemini to set an alarm based on an upcoming calendar event.

OnePlus added that this functionality will be available via a software update for the new OnePlus 13s. However, it’s unclear if or when this functionality will be available on older OnePlus phones.

In any event, OnePlus is the latest Android brand to announce tighter integration with Gemini, but it almost certainly won’t be the last. So fingers crossed that Motorola, HONOR, and other manufacturers hop on the bandwagon sooner rather than later.

