First Samsung, now Xiaomi apps are getting Gemini support

TL;DR Google has confirmed that Gemini will soon support actions in three Xiaomi apps.

The chatbot will integrate with Xiaomi’s stock clock, calendar, and notes apps.

Google has yet to confirm when the Gemini extensions for these apps will become available.

At the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung and Google announced that Gemini would support select Samsung apps. Now, Google has confirmed that its chatbot will support similar integrations with select Xiaomi apps.

Erik Kay, vice president of engineering at Android, took to the stage during the Xiaomi 15 series launch event at MWC to announce the upcoming Gemini integration. Kay confirmed that the chatbot will soon support Xiaomi’s stock clock, calendar, and notes apps but did not detail the supported actions.

Based on what we know about the Gemini extensions for Samsung’s apps, we believe the extension for Xiaomi’s clock app could allow users to create and edit alarms, start and stop timers, and control the stopwatch. The extension for the calendar app will likely let users create and edit events and search for existing events in a specified date range. Lastly, the notes extension could help users create and summarize notes or retrieve existing notes based on descriptions or titles.

At the moment, we don’t have a definite release timeline for these new Gemini extensions. However, we expect Google to release the extensions to the new Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra in the coming weeks. Whether these Gemini extensions will be limited to Xiaomi’s latest flagships or roll out to older models remains unclear. We’ll update this post with additional details, including information about the supported actions, once the extensions become available.

