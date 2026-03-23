Don’t start from scratch: Here's how Google is making it easier to move from ChatGPT to Gemini

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is making it easier to switch from a competing chatbot to Gemini in two ways.

You’ll be able to transfer user information from the other chatbot to Gemini by using a prompt and following a few extra steps.

Chats can also be imported, but they’ll need to be saved in a zip file that’s no larger than 5GB.

The more a chatbot knows about you, the better it gets at offering relevant responses. However, the more you use one AI service, the less likely you are to try out the other options. Who wants to spend all of that time training multiple chatbots? We learned back in February that Google is working on a solution that should make switching to Gemini from a competing chatbot less of a headache. Now we have more information on how the solution will work.

Our investigation into the Google app (version 17.11.54.sa.arm64) has revealed that there are two parts to this solution: import memory and import chats. Starting with the import memory option, you’ll be able to transfer user information from other platforms to Gemini.

When selecting the “Import memory to Gemini” option, you’ll be asked to copy a prompt and paste it into the input box of the other provider. The other provider will then give you a response with whatever it knows about you. You can then copy that response and paste it in the “Paste the response here” box within the Import memory to Gemini page. Tapping the “Add memory” button will tell Gemini to remember the following about you.

In the screenshots above, you can see an example of this process. The prompt provided by Gemini is pasted into ChatGPT and the response from ChatGPT is copied and pasted into paste here box on the Import memory to Gemini page. After tapping on Add memory, you’ll see the following response confirming that Gemini has stored the information into its own memory.

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As reported last month, Google is making it possible to import chats from other platforms to Gemini. This will require you to download your conversations from the other AI client and upload them to Google’s service.

Through our APK teardown, we’ve learned that you’ll need to store those chats in a zip file before uploading. You’ll also need to make sure the file isn’t too big, as there will be a 5GB limit.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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