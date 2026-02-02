Switching to Gemini from another chatbot may soon get much easier

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing the option to import chats from other AI chatbots.

The feature will enable easy switching between chatbots.

Google is also testing the option to generate 4K images using Gemini.

There’s no doubting that Gemini is the most important product for Google. Google is therefore continuing to drop new features in Gemini to entice users, and is now testing three new features. But in addition to adding new features for users, Google may also be looking to simply replace another chatbot with Gemini.

Out of the features Google is currently testing in Gemini, the most compelling appears to be the ability to import chats from other AI chatbots while retaining all information and media shared in those chats. Alexey Shabanov of TestingCatalog has discovered a new “Import AI Chats” option in Gemini’s attachment menu. As expected, this solution is geared towards helping users switch from competing platforms, such as ChatGPT, Claude, or Microsoft Copilot.

Shabanov also triggered a pop-up message detailing the process. According to this message, you can just download your chats from the other AI client and simply import them into Gemini using the option. There’s a link to the detailed process, which we suspect would lead to a support page once the feature goes live. There’s no mention of chatbots that would be supported in this feature, or in which formats you would be required to export and then import chats.

Google also appears to be testing improved quality for images generated with Gemini. While Gemini currently lets you download in “full quality,” TestingCatalog has spotted options to download images in 2K and 4K resolutions. These are marked as “Best for sharing” and “Best for print” sizes for images.

TestingCatalog

It doesn’t immediately imply that you would be able to order prints directly using Gemini. But the fact that you can already do this with Google Photos suggests the possibility cannot be ruled out entirely.

In addition, Gemini is testing a feature called Likeness. The purpose of a dedicated option remains unclear, but it currently redirects to Gemini’s existing video verification feature, which lets you test whether a video was generated using AI.

TestingCatalog

YouTube already offers a likeness tool to scan the platform for videos that use their face or voice and request a takedown. With a dedicated option in Gemini, Google might extend a similar functionality to users, notifying them if a video generated with Gemini uses traits that resemble them. However, that’s purely a speculation, and may not happen.

None of these features is widely available, so their exact functionality cannot be predicted. We expect to know better once they are available for testing or rolled out widely.

