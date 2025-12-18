Curious to try Gemini for Home but can't get it where you live? Here's where it's headed next

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini has begun replacing Assistant in Google Home as part of an Early Access program.

So far, Gemini for Home has only been available to users in the US.

Google now shares that access is spreading to Canada, including French support arriving next year.

Gemini has finally landed on Google Home in full force — for some of us, anyway. While the big change from Assistant to Gemini has proved incredibly controversial, with plenty of users complaining about feature downgrades, that doesn’t seem to be hurting how many people are still interested in giving it a try for themselves. Earlier this month, Google started seriously speeding up access to Home users in the US who wanted to switch to Gemini, and now we’re finally getting some details on where Gemini’s going next.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Like so many other Google products and services, initial access to Gemini for Home has been restricted to users living in the United States. Even now, this is still considered Early Access — but Google’s already thinking about what the inevitable expansion is going to look like.

Over on the platform formally known as Twitter, Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer of all things Home and Nest, shares that Gemini has its sights on the great white north:

Canada makes a lot of sense as a logical next step for Gemini’s continued growth, with the major logistical headache being that Québécois predilection for French — but as you can see, Google’s on top of that, promising French support in the new year.

Of course, there’s still a vast world of Google Home users out there beyond even North America, so we still have lots of additional questions about Google’s strategy with this rollout. It seems we’ll have to wait for another day to start getting the rest of those answers, but at least we know where things are headed in the immediate future.

Are you still curious to make the upgrade? Or have some of those complaints driven you to second thoughts? Share your journey down in the comments.

Follow