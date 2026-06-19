Gemini in Google Sheets opens up to millions of new users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini in Google Sheets now supports 28 additional languages.

Users can now prompt Gemini in their native language and use it to create and edit spreadsheets.

Expanded language support is available today to all users with access to Gemini in Sheets.

Google has been steadily integrating Gemini more deeply into its Workspace tools, such as Docs, Drive, and Sheets. Back in April, the company rolled out a host of new features for Gemini in Sheets, allowing users to build entire spreadsheets with a prompt, and more. However, those features were only available in English in the US.

Google today announced in a new blog post that it’s expanding Gemini capabilities in Sheets to more languages. It’s adding support for 28 new languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Arabic, Finnish, and more. With this, users can ask Gemini to create and edit their spreadsheets in the language they use or are most comfortable with. It’s also going to be helpful for teams collaborating across the world with users who speak multiple languages.

I used Spanish to ask Gemini to create a profit-and-loss spreadsheet using sample data, and it worked just fine. I also tried making some edits using English, and it handles that as well. Clearly, collaborative tasks using multiple languages won’t be much of a problem.

Gemini in Sheets makes it really easy for anyone to start creating spreadsheets without prior knowledge of how it works. It can help create pivot tables, automatically integrate complex formulas, and handle optimization easily.

The expanded language support in Gemini is available to all Workspace accounts that have Gemini for Workspace enabled. It is also available to Business and Enterprise users. Non-workspace users can also access the features if they are subscribed to Google AI Pro or AI Ultra.

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