Here's our first look at the Google Photos extension for Gemini (APK Teardown)

TL;DR We were able to uncover the new Google Photos extension for Gemini in the latest Google app beta version.

The official description of the extension suggests use cases such as reminiscing about past activities and using photographic memory to recall information.

The extension will likely function in a similar manner to the new “Ask Photos” and natural language search capabilities in Google Photos.

Last month, the Android Authority team broke the news that Google was developing a Google Photos extension for its AI chatbot, Gemini. We figured it’d be similar to the recently announced “Ask Photos” feature in Google Photos. Today, we’ve uncovered further details that shed light on how this extension could look and function.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We dug into the beta version of the Google app for Android (version 15.36.40.29) and managed to switch on the Google Photos extension in Gemini. Google’s official description mentions two main ways you’ll be able to use this extension: “reminisce about past activities like photos of first food” and “use the photographic memory to remember information.” This strongly suggests that the extension will basically use the “Ask Photos” and natural language search features coming to Google Photos.

Google has already rolled out natural language search, which allows users to search their Google Photos library using casual, conversational descriptions. For example, instead of searching for precise keywords or dates, users can now search with phrases like “Kayaking on a lake” or “painting in the backyard.”

“Ask Photos” then takes it to the next level. This feature uses Gemini’s AI smarts to actually understand what’s in your photos. You can ask complex questions like “What’s my license plate number?” or “What were the top 10 things I did on my trip to Japan?” It can even help with everyday tasks, like creating a photo album or summarizing memories to share with friends.

These features are already quite helpful on their own, but imagine having them seamlessly integrated into Gemini. Gemini can already access your emails and other Google Workspace apps. Now, with access to Google Photos and, slowly, all the other info you’ve got spread across Google’s universe, Gemini’s about to become the ultimate super assistant. We’re not quite at Iron Man’s JARVIS level yet, but we’re getting there.

Notably, the actual Google Photos extension is not available yet and doesn’t seem to work for now. However, it looks pretty likely that Google will officially announce this extension in the near future, possibly alongside the broader launch of Ask Photos. At the moment, Ask Photos is available only to select users in the US, with a waitlist available for those who want to test it out early.

