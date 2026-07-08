Gemini for Home is getting smarter sports updates and prettier weather forecasts

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Home is rolling out a visual update for weather forecasts and general knowledge answers on smart displays.

The Gemini voice assistant will now offer more reliable sports updates.

Back-to-back commands with Continued Conversation are more reliable and won’t ask for voice verification mid-conversation.

Google Home is rolling out several improvements. Earlier, we reported on “suggested automations” for the Home app and camera enhancements. In addition to those changes, the Gemini for Home voice assistant is also getting a few upgrades.

According to the release notes, Google is enhancing daily assistance and answers with more appealing visual cards on smart displays. The next time you ask for a weather forecast or just need an answer to a question, you’ll now see responses with a refreshed visual layout. Additionally, Google has improved responses for when you request a sports update. The company says that responses will now be more accurate and up-to-date when asking about scores, schedules, and team standings.

If you’re tired of Gemini interrupting follow-up conversations, Google is fixing that, too. The tech giant states that back-to-back commands with Continued Conversation, as well as responses to follow-up questions, are more reliable. Along with that change, Gemini won’t ask for voice verification mid-conversation

These changes are rolling out today, so it won’t be long before you’ll see these improvements in action. This rollout comes after Google made conversational and latency improvements to the Gemini for Home voice assistant back in late June.

Follow