Check out Gemini's UI in action on Android Auto (APK teardown)

TL;DR A few months ago, we spotted several clues hinting at Gemini integration in Android Auto.

We have now managed to enable the UI for Gemini on Android Auto.

The feature does not yet provide a response.

Google is working hard to find ways to fit Gemini into all of its products and services. Just yesterday, the company revealed during CES that Google TVs will be getting Gemini integration soon. While the tech giant has yet to officially announce anything, we discovered back in August that Android Auto is also destined to get a taste of Gemini. At the time, we only saw code hinting at the integration, but now we have managed to enable the UI.

Last year, we spotted several clues indicating Gemini support in Android Auto v12.8.143544. Diving back into the Android Auto app, we were able to activate this UI, which you can see in the screenshots below.

The old Assistant-style icon has been replaced with a new Gemini-style gradient icon. Tapping on the mic button will bring up the Gemini Live icon. When you activate Gemini, you’ll see text at the bottom of the screen that reads “Ask Gemini.” You’ll then have the opportunity to ask the AI whatever question is in your head. The video below shows the UI in action.

At the time of writing, it seems only the UI is operational. We weren’t able to get Gemini to respond to our queries.

In related news, we also recently discovered that Google is laying the groundwork to replace Assistant with Gemini on Wear OS. Users would be able to “talk back and forth” with the AI.

