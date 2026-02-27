Gemini on Android is moving toward a decluttered UI

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing several small design tweaks in Gemini for Android.

These tweaks are aimed at making the interface tidier.

Along with the interface change, Google is also making it easier to access temporary chats.

Google has recently been testing a plethora of minor design tweaks to make Gemini’s interface look less cluttered. Back in December, we spotted a new input box inside the Gemini interface on Android, redesigned for a cleaner appearance. And now it seems these changes may also extend to the floating Gemini overlay. Alongside this new interface, Google is also testing a new way to start a temporary chat, among other changes, and we list all of them below.

For starters, the Gemini overlay now appears to be heading towards a design where Gemini’s response and the input box are separated into two different regions and have a small gap between them. This differs from the current UI, where the response and the input box are part of the same continuous floating section.

Current UI Upcoming UI Current UI Upcoming UI

Besides this broad change, Google also appears to be tweaking smaller elements. For instance, the chat title is no longer visible, saving space up top, while the read aloud button on the top right has been shifted to the end of the response and positioned alongside like and dislike buttons.

Furthermore, sources are now linked to different parts of the results, just like in Google’s AI Mode, instead of being listed at the bottom.

Next, we see a new and easier way to have a temporary chat with Gemini. A temporary chat is like browsing in incognito; the chat or any of its data isn’t stored in your Gemini profile, nor used to refine Gemini. Currently, to access the option in Gemini on Android, you must open the sidebar and then tap the chat icon made with dotted lines. But Google could change that soon.

Current UI Upcoming UI Upcoming UI Temporary chat in ChatGPT

Instead of the sidebar, Google could move the feature to the top of the main Gemini screen, where it will be accessible in one step. This is also where OpenAI places the temporary chat button in ChatGPT.

Beyond this, Google could also change the model picker in Gemini’s input box. While the model is listed by name currently, it could be swapped out for an icon instead of the full name. Google is also working on new icons to accompany the model’s names.

Current UI Upcoming UI Current UI Upcoming UI

While this does not necessarily save time, it could clean out the compose box a bit.

And finally, Google now appears to be testing a dedicated menu option for Project Echo in the menu for switching your account. Echo is the codename for an upcoming Gemini feature that will allow users to import chats from other chatbots, making it easier to switch to Gemini.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Cues for all of these changes are hidden in the Google app version 17.7.60. However, they aren’t live yet, and we cannot guarantee whether or when they will be available.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

