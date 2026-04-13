Here's your first look at Gemini 'Your Day' in action

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google appears to be working on a new Gemini feature called ‘Your Day.’

The tool, accessible in the Gemini sidebar, would pull content from searches, email, and Gemini chats to proactively surface useful information for your day.

Comparisons feel inevitable to the long-shuttered Google Now, which laid the groundwork for Assistant.

As shameless Google fans, we still carry a torch for plenty of Google services that have long since been shuttered. Every once in a while, we might be reminded of something new that feels like a spiritual successor to one of those fallen offerings, and easily one that we’re consistently reminded of the most has got to be Google Now. We couldn’t help see shades of Google Now in Samsung’s Now Bar and Now Brief, but now our attention’s turning to Gemini, as Google preps what sure feels like another feature built on the ruins of Now.

Google Now was all about proactively surfacing information it expected you to find useful, and now we’ve found evidence that developers are building a similarly focused tool for Gemini called “Your Day.”

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We’ve even been able to get Gemini to give us an early preview of Your Day in action — you won’t see this on your own phone just yet, and Google may continue to tweak its approach, but this is where we are right now:

Accessed from the sidebar in Gemini, Your Day would pull together information from a variety of sources. In the examples you see here, those include emails from Gmail and past conversations you’ve had with Gemini. For any of these items, you can tap on the associated “View” button to pull up the actual content that Gemini is accessing, or just hit the link icon on the right to quickly see a summary of exactly where that info’s coming from:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

So far, we’re finding all of these entries grouped under the same “Top of mind” header you see up top. But there’s also another view that Your Day is preparing for, one that’s designed to put your goals at the forefront:

Based on what we’re seeing here, these goals appear to be generated based on your Google Search history. Between that, Gmail, and Gemini sources, Your Day looks to be casting a reasonably wide net across the sort of places we’d expect cues for these highlights to originate — maybe Calendar would be the main other one we’d want to add to make sure Google was keeping on top of everything.

Considering the pace at which Google’s been launching new Gemini features, it honestly wouldn’t surprise us for the company to push this live at nearly any moment. But if Google cares at all about making a big splash, we’re just about one more month away from Google I/O 2026, and a new daily guide feature sounds just perfect for Gemini to be introducing. In either case, hopefully we get some official news about Your Day soon.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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