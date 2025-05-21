Ready, set, Gemini: Volvo will be among the first to install Google's AI

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Volvo’s cars will be among the first vehicles to have Gemini integration.

Gemini will replace Assistant in these cars later this year.

Google will use the car maker as its lead development partner for ​new Android Automotive ​features and updates.

We’ve known for a while that Google has been preparing to replace Google Assistant with Gemini in Android Auto and Android Automotive. The company made it official yesterday during the Google I/O, where it announced that the AI would be coming to a variety of products, including cars. If you have an Android Automotive vehicle, you might be wondering which cars will be the first to get the chatbot. We now know the answer.

Volvo announced in a press release today that it has expanded its partnership with Google. With this partnership, Volvo vehicles with Google built-in will be among the first cars to take advantage of the software. As it’s replacing Assistant, owners will soon be able to have natural conversations with the AI about anything from the user manual to details about their destination.

There’s no exact date for when the switch will happen. However, Volvo states that Gemini integration will come to its cars later this year.

That’s not the only news the car maker had to share. This expanded partnership with the tech giant also comes with the benefit of becoming the reference hardware for Android Automotive development. Volvo says it will now be the lead development partner, meaning Google will use its vehicles for developing new features and updates before they’re added to the main Android codebase.

As a result, it looks like Volvo owners will now be among the first to enjoy new Android features and performance enhancements. On its end, Volvo will also be able to accelerate its own advancements in the connected car space.

