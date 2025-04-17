Gemini could soon be coming to your car with Android Automotive (APK teardown)

Polestar

TL;DR Google is preparing to bring Gemini to Android Automotive OS too.

We’ve previously spotted clues of Gemini’s impending arrival on Android Auto too, and now Google seems to be aiming for the OS built into the in-car infotainment system.

The rollout timeline and specific features for Gemini on Android Automotive OS are still unknown.

Google is on a mission to replace Google Assistant with Gemini. This involves swapping in the AI digital assistant on all surfaces that previously relied on Google Assistant. We’ve long discovered that even cars would make the switch, with spottings of Gemini on Android Auto. In fact, we even have demos of Gemini and Gemini Live running on Android Auto. Google has another OS flavor for cars called Android Automotive OS (AAOS) which resides in the in-vehicle infotainment system, and as you would have figured by now, even that will soon get Gemini.

We’ve spotted strings within the Google Assistant – in the car app v13.1.244 release for auto, that indicate Google is working on bringing Gemini to Android Automotive OS, too. This is the app that handles Google Assistant functionality on Android Automotive OS in your car.

These are the strings in question:

Code Copy Text <string name="gia_greeting_text">Ask Gemini</string> <string name="gia_onboarding_gemini_logo_content_description">Gemini logo</string> <string name="gia_onboarding_landing_page_description">Speak more naturally and get more done with your new assistant, reimagined with Google AI</string> <string name="gia_onboarding_landing_page_subtitle">Your AI assistant for the car</string> <string name="gia_onboarding_landing_page_title">Meet Gemini</string> <string name="gia_onboarding_start_now_button">Start now</string> <string name="gia_onboarding_try_later_button">Try later</string>

The strings make it amply clear that Android Automotive OS is also set to transition from Google Assistant to Gemini.

On Android Auto (not Automotive OS), Gemini is still under development, and the AI assistant responds rather generically to search queries without dipping into truly useful, car-friendly suggestions. It does handle routine tasks like playing Spotify music with ease, indicating that it is in a better position to take over Google Assistant’s traditional duties. We’ll have to wait for the Android Automotive OS variant of Gemini to further develop to see what it brings to the table, and we’re hopeful that Google will fix the deficiencies before the feature gets rolled out publicly.

Google hasn’t announced its intentions to bring Gemini to Android Automotive OS yet, and the feature hasn’t rolled out. But such a move feels imminent at this stage. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

