ChatGPT-style 'projects' are in the works for Gemini

TL;DR Google is working on a new “projects” feature for Gemini.

We expect the new Gemini feature to function similarly to ChatGPT’s projects.

Gemini’s projects functionality was first spotted in August and may be released soon.

Google’s cooking up a new Gemini feature to bring its AI platform more in line with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. As first reported in August by TestingCatalog on Twitter, Gemini has been prepping new “projects” functionality to go toe-to-toe with ChatGPT’s offering of the same name. Now, we’ve seen evidence that the feature could be very nearly ready for prime time.

Looking through version 16.37.46.sa.arm64 of the Google app, we were able to catch a glimpse of projects within Gemini’s mobile UI. While not yet publicly accessible, a Projects option is coming to the app’s side menu, just under My Stuff. It looks like you won’t actually be able to create projects from the mobile app, at least not at first — text there says users can create projects using Gemini’s web app.

Given the incomplete nature of the projects feature we’ve seen, we don’t know yet exactly how it works. But ChatGPT’s projects functionality gives us a good idea.

In ChatGPT, projects are kind of smart folders where you can upload and organize related documents of various kinds. Each ChatGPT project can have specific instructions tailored to whatever you’re using that project for. Individual projects have discrete contexts, helping you keep your tasks and ideas organized.

ChatGPT’s projects feature is functionally similar to Google’s NotebookLM, which lets you create individual “notebooks” by uploading and linking to relevant sources of your choosing. Again, we don’t know the specifics on how Gemini’s competing projects feature will function, but it’s easy to imagine Gemini’s projects will also be similar to NotebookLM’s notebooks, but accessible from within Gemini itself rather than a separate app.

This feature was first spotted in development more than a month ago, so it’s possible we’ll hear something official about projects in Gemini in the near future.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

