Gemini on Android may soon support the full range of Canvas creation options (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Earlier this year, Google Gemini introduced Canvas for working with documents.

Canvas on the web allows you to create things like apps, Audio Overviews, and infographics straight from your docs.

Now it looks like Google’s working to bring the same option to the Gemini mobile app.

On-device AI models like Gemini Nano are very impressive for what they’re able to do within some serious hardware constraints, but when it comes to AI solutions capable of some real heavy lifting, we still turn to cloud-hosted services the majority of the time. And while that’s totally workable, it does leave us feeling just a wee bit frustrated when we don’t have the same features available to us across platforms. Gemini’s slowly been getting better in this regard, bringing more and more web features to its mobile app, and we’ve just spotted another that’s getting ready to make the transition.

Google’s been showing what us what Gemini can do across all sorts of media, and earlier this year, its ability to work with all things text got a major shot in the arm through the introduction of Canvas. Gemini Canvas makes it easier to work with lengthy documents, generating and editing away, and handling everything from a résumé to some web code.

With all that text, it’s easy to understand why Canvas may lean a little more towards its browser interface on a PC, but we’ve already seen developer efforts increasingly target fleshing out the Android side of things.

Looking through version 16.31.75.sa.arm64 beta of the Google app for Android, we’ve identified an in-progress change that would bring another Gemini Canvas web feature to the app.

Right now with Gemini on the web, you can use Canvas to create things based on the document you’re working with. Those include web pages, quizzes, and infographics. In a pinch, you can also do this from the Chrome browser on your phone (leftmost screenshot above), but so far the Gemini app has lacked a native equivalent.

With this new release, we’re able to preview a not yet publicly accessible change that implements those output options within the Gemini app’s UI. We see the same selection of options, just finally now in a place we can access on mobile without jumping through unnecessary hoops.

It’s anyone’s guess when Google might actually push these options live, but doing so seems reasonably straightforward. We’ll keep an eye out for any further tweaks to the interface ahead of the feature arriving.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

