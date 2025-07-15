Gemini is working to clean up how it handles Canvas previews (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google introduced Canvas in Gemini to aid with creating documents and editing code.

So far, previewing code output in Gemini may involve transitioning over to a new Chrome tab.

Gemini appears to be experimenting with a revised preview path that allows you to remain right in the Gemini app.

Google has been making its case for Gemini going back well over a year at this point, and with all the new tools and upgrades its AI agent has received, at this point if you don’t have a favorite Gemini feature, you’re probably just not paying enough attention. One of its more powerful upgrades arrived a few months back as Gemini picked up support for Canvas, a tool that greatly enhanced Gemini’s ability to create and edit documents. If Canvas is on your favorites list, too, we might have some good news for you, as we take an early look at a handy change to how we get its output.

Right now, when you use Canvas in Gemini to generate some web code for you, going to preview its output pulls you away from Gemini and into a Chrome custom tab, like this:

That’s perfectly functional, if a little messy. Wouldn’t it be much nicer if we were able to preview web code like that right from where we were in Gemini?

Sure enough, looking into version 16.26.64.sa.arm64 of the Google Android app, we’ve been able to get Gemini to start exhibiting a slightly different workflow for these previews:

Here, we can continue to directly interact with Gemini right from our preview, including when we go back to look at the generated source. Compared to the old flow, there’s just a whole lot less jumping around, resulting in a much more pleasant mobile Canvas experience.

All this still feels a bit cramped om mobile compared to the Gemini Canvas web experience, but we have to concede that this is still probably a change in the right direction.

