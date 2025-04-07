Gemini could soon help you 'Power up' your prompts with a tap (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google could soon make further changes to Gemini’s attachment interface.

The company might relocate the Deep Research and Canvas tools to the home page and add a new Power up button to the attachment sheet.

The Power up button will help users quickly enhance their prompts to get more detailed responses.

Google recently updated Gemini’s file attachment interface, replacing the small pop-up window with a larger sheet featuring four file attachment buttons and dedicated options for Gemini’s Deep Research and Canvas tools. We first spotted the new attachment interface in a teardown this February, and Google rolled it out to users late last month. However, it doesn’t seem like the company is done tweaking the attachment UI.

We’ve spotted another upcoming change that simplifies the attachment interface by relocating the Deep Research and Canvas options. The updated interface also gives us an early look at a new feature that could help users enhance their prompts with a tap.

Gemini currently displays a few suggestion chips above the text box on the home screen to help users get started. Users can tap on these chips to learn what Gemini can do, find out how the chatbot can help them plan, explore ways it can help them research a topic, or get help to improve their writing.

Current home screen with suggestion chips Updated home screen with new shortcuts Updated home screen with new shortcuts Updated home screen with new shortcuts

As you can see in the attached screenshots, Google seems to be replacing these suggestion chips with new shortcuts that will give users quicker access to the Deep Research and Canvas tools, along with options to create an image or a video. The Create Image and Create Video options are new additions that are not functional in the current release but could roll out with a future update.

Current attachment interface Updated attachment interface

With the Deep Research and Canvas tools relocated to the home page, Gemini’s attachment sheet takes up much less room. However, the updated interface features one additional button labeled “Power up.”

Although the Power up option is also not functional in the latest Google app release (version 16.13.38.sa.arm64), we’ve enabled it manually to give you an early look. As you can see, the option essentially helps users improve their text prompts with a tap and get more detailed responses from Gemini.

TestingCatalog first spotted the option in the web version of Gemini last year, but it has yet to reach users. Given that Google is now working on bringing it to Gemini on mobile, it may finally be ready for prime time. We’ll update this post as soon as it’s widely available.

