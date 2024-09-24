The Gemini app is finally available to Workspace users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that Workspace customers can now use the standalone Gemini app.

The search company says it won’t use your organization’s data to train Gemini.

Google has offered AI features to Workspace users for a while now, but the Gemini app itself hasn’t been available to these users. Thankfully, that’s changing today.

Google announced at its virtual Gemini at Work summit that the standalone Gemini app will now be available for Workspace plans. The app will be available on the Business, Enterprise, and Frontline plans.

The search colossus says customers can choose how the Gemini app handles the retention of prompts and responses via the admin console. Google also claimed that it won’t use your company’s data, prompts, or generated responses to train Gemini.

This isn’t the only news from Google’s virtual summit, as the company also announced Gemini would power Snapchat’s My AI chatbot. This enables multi-modal functionality, such as taking a photo or video of something and asking the chatbot about it.

