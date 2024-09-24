Snapchat teams up with Google for cool Gemini-powered AI features

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Snapchat and Google are teaming up to bring Gemini power to the platform.

Thanks to the partnership, Snapchat’s My AI chatbot will become more capable and offer new AI experiences.

Hey, Snapchatters! Some exciting news is coming out of Google’s Gemini event. The search giant is expanding its partnership with the social media platform to make the “My AI” chatbot smarter than before.

The My AI chatbot in Snapchat is presently powered by OpenAI’s GPT models and has been trained on a diverse range of texts, with additional safety enhancements and controls unique to Snapchat. With this upgrade, My AI is becoming more capable thanks to Google Gemini. It can now understand and work with different types of information, such as text, pictures, and videos, making it multimodal in nature.

This means you can snap a photo of a street sign while traveling and ask My AI to translate it for you. Or, take a video of snacks and ask which one is the healthiest. If these features sound familiar, that’s because Google Lens and the Gemini chatbot can perform similar functions.

Evan Spiegel, Snap’s CEO, said this partnership is all about empowering users to explore and share in real time. He claims that the results of My AI’s new capabilities, thanks to Google Gemini, are impressive. “Snapchatters can learn so much more about the world, do it really quickly in the moment, and easily share that with friends,” he added.

Users can expect more AI features to be added to Snapchat thanks to the extended partnership between the two companies.

