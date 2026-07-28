Gemini app's latest UI change makes it easier to set up thinking levels, control notifications

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Gemini app’s model picker dropdown menu now only shows a single “Extended Thinking” thinking level option.

The app is also adding new notification controls for things like Daily Brief, scheduled actions, and more.

Gemini Spark is also getting a revamped UI with a top navbar displaying categories like “In Progress,” “Needs input,” and others.

Google started rolling out a redesigned UI for the Gemini app a few months ago. Now, the company is seemingly fine-tuning that UI to make it more streamlined for its users. It’s also adding new notification settings and making changes to the Gemini Spark UI.

The model picker dropdown menu in the Gemini app now only shows a single “Extended Thinking” option under the “Thinking Level” menu (via 9to5Google). Previously, this dropdown menu listed a “Standard” thinking level as well. However, since that was the default level, displaying it was slightly redundant.

The app is also getting new notification controls. Within the Gemini app settings, users will now find notification toggles for the following categories: Daily Brief

Scheduled actions

Responses

Product updates and tips

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

These toggles are enabled by default. However, they do offer added control over the kinds of notifications the Gemini app will send to users. If you don’t want the app to send push notifications announcing new features or tips, you can now disable them in the app.

Meanwhile, Gemini Spark, which recently expanded to several new regions, is also getting a slight UI change. The app now has a top navigation bar with chips for “All,” “Scheduled,” “Needs input,” and other categories. The menu button on the top-right corner of the screen has also been removed in favor of a search icon to look through tasks.

These changes are already rolling out to users and are available on my devices. However, Google’s updates are often slow, so if you’re not yet seeing the new UI and notification controls, you’ll just have to wait for the update to reach your devices.

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