Gemini 3 is here: Google's most advanced model promises better reasoning, coding, and more

TL;DR Gemini 3 is Google’s latest AI model, offering improvements in reasoning, coding, and multimodal analysis.

New features include the Gemini Agent tool and generative interfaces, such as visual layout and dynamic view.

The model is launching with Gemini 3 Pro in preview, accessible in the Gemini app, Search, and various developer and enterprise tools.

Google’s Gemini 2.5 series of AI models have been widely lauded as being some of the best in their respective categories. We have the Gemini 2.5 Pro for all the heavy lifting, Gemini 2.5 Flash for a balanced approach, and Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite for cost efficiency. Today, Google is releasing Gemini 3, the latest update to its AI model, alongside the new Gemini Agent tool.

What’s new with Gemini 3? Gemini 3 is Google’s most intelligent AI model to date, promising improvements in reasoning, coding, and multimodal capabilities.

Users will be able to ask even more difficult and puzzling questions to Gemini (including logic puzzles and math problems), and find that it aces them with ease. The AI model will also be able to execute even more complex coding tasks with this update. Furthermore, it also promises to excel in multimodal analysis, enabling users to combine media, text, and other formats within the same prompt for a seamless, all-around experience. All of this comes with a better grasp of the context and intent behind your prompt.

Another key improvement that many users would appreciate: Gemini 3 Pro responses are said to be smart, concise, and direct, instead of falling into clichés and flattery. Google says Gemini 3 Pro acts as a “true thought partner” that tells you what you need to hear, not just what you want to hear.

Google is also highlighting Gemini 3’s prowess with vibe coding, calling it the “best vibe coding and agentic coding model” the company has ever developed. It is said to be exceptional at zero-shot generation and handles complex prompts and instructions to render richer, more interactive web UIs.

Speaking of UIs, Google says it has unlocked a new capability with Gemini 3: Generative interfaces through visual layout and dynamic view. Visual layout generates an immersive, magazine-style view, complete with photos and modules. Dynamic view designs and codes a custom user interface in real-time, perfectly suited to the user’s prompt.

As with all things AI, Gemini 3 is also prone to hallucinations. The knowledge cutoff date for Gemini 3 Pro is January 2025, and it features a token context window of up to 1 million.

Where can you use Gemini 3? Google is launching the Gemini 3 era with the Gemini 3 Pro in preview, making it available across various Google products. You can try out Gemini 3 in the following Google apps and services: Gemini app. AI Mode in Google Search for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. For developers: Gemini API in AI Studio. Google Antigravity, Google’s new agentic development platform. Gemini CLI. For enterprises: Vertex AI. Gemini Enterprise. We tried out Gemini 3 Pro before its wide release and found its improved reasoning and coding capabilities to be impressive. You can check out some examples in our hands-on.

Google is also extending its free year of Google AI Pro to US college students, allowing them to access all the benefits of Gemini 3.

Google is also introducing Gemini 3 Deep Think, its enhanced reasoning mode, for safety testers before releasing it to Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Can Gemini 3 beat GPT-5.1? Before Google’s announcement came through, X user cheaty had already spotted Gemini 3 Pro’s model card, showcasing how the latest model fares against competitors, including the latest GPT-5.1 release from OpenAI and Claude Sonnet 4.5.

From the looks of it, Gemini 3 Pro is a substantial upgrade over Gemini 2.5 Pro, and it even surpasses the competition in parameters such as math, screen understanding, and even agentic tasks.

