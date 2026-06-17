The Gemini app's mic just got a major upgrade for multilingual users

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Gemini app’s mic now supports inputs in over 70 languages.

You can mix different languages as well, and you don’t need to change any language settings.

The feature is available on Android and iOS, and will roll out on the web in another week.

Google just released the June Pixel Drop with a ton of new features, including new Gemini models in the Android app. However, even if you’re not a Pixel user, the Gemini app’s got something new for you: an improved voice input feature.

Josh Woodward, Google’s VP for Gemini, shared in a post on X that the Gemini app’s voice input, a.k.a. the mic button, now supports over 70 languages. Better yet, you don’t need to tweak any language settings to use it. The feature works automatically, making it especially useful for multilingual and non-English speakers.

joshwoodward / X

Voice input also now lets users mix languages freely, which means you can start talking in Hindi, mix up some English in between, and Gemini will understand it all without any confusion. It’s unclear which languages are included in the “70 plus” languages that voice input supports. However, it’s likely to support the most popularly used languages.

I have tested the feature with a mixture of English and Hindi words thrown into the same sentence, and Gemini does seem to understand it properly:

Using Gemini voice input with a mixture of English and Hindi Using Gemini voice input in English only for the same command

The update is already rolling out to Android and iOS devices, and Woodward says it will also be available in Gemini on the web in “another week or so.” Google has been rolling out new Gemini features lately, including the new Gemini Omni model and Gemini 3.5 Live Translate. With this improvement to voice input, the company is making it easier for non-English speakers to use Gemini more naturally, without relying on the keyboard.

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