The next version of Google Gemini could be just around the corner

TL;DR A leak may have revealed when Google plans to launch Gemini 3.0.

The leak suggests we’ll get an announcement on Oct 22, 2025.

It’s hard to believe that Gemini 2.5 made its debut near the beginning of this year. Since then, Google has released Gemini 2.5 Pro, Flash, and Flash-Lite. Moving full steam ahead, a leak suggests the next iteration of Gemini could launch in a little over a week from now.

Google is hard at work developing its next-generation AI, Gemini 3.0. Although Google has yet to say anything about Gemini 3.0 and its capabilities, we may now know something about the AI — its launch date. In a social post on the site formerly known as Twitter, a user who goes by @chatgpt21 shared the image below. That image contains a table with a list of major milestones and dates.

In the second-to-last row, you’ll notice that there’s an announcement scheduled for October 22, 2025. That date is followed by a note that says “Looking to align with Gemini 3.0 launch moment (Marketing milestone).” This suggests that Google is planning to launch Gemini 3.0 next Wednesday.

The original source of this information is unclear; thus, we can’t verify the veracity of this leak. However, our Editor-at-large, Mishaal Rahman, believes that this document looks like it could be the real deal. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to find out the truth. We’ll just have to sit tight until next week.

